BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: More on Georgia Water Main Break Scam on Election Day – There’s No Evidence to Show It Even Occurred

Yesterday we reported on the water main break scam in Atlanta on election day. A water main reportedly broke which caused a delay in vote counting in Atlanta:

We reported yesterday that according to CBS WVLT8 absentee ballots in Georgia would not be counted on election night due to a water main break:

Nearly 40,000 absentee ballots will not be counted for the state of Georgia until at least Wednesday after a water main break, Fulton County officials said. According to officials, a water main break at State Farm Arena caused a pipe to burst. The burst pipe was discovered around 6 a.m. Counting of the ballots began at 11 a.m.

WVLT8 also released a statement from the Secretary of State related to the incident:

Tonight Fulton County will report results for approximately 86,000 absentee ballots, as well as Election Day and Early Voting results. These represent the vast majority of ballots cast within Fulton County. As planned, Fulton County will continue to tabulate the remainder of absentee ballots over the next two days. Absentee ballot processing requires that each ballots is opened, signatures verified, and ballots scanned. This is a labor intensive process that takes longer to tabulate than other forms of voting. Fulton County did not anticipate having all absentee ballots processed on Election Day.

After reporting there are no open records related to the reported water main break in Atlanta, others have reached out to us with more evidence indicating the whole story is a lie. One Atlanta native reached out and shared this:

I’m an Atlanta-area resident (Gwinnett County, which also had suspicious activity), thought it was very odd that the arena became a voting location to begin with, and ended up being the counting location for Fulton as well. When we held our primary elections in July (postponed from spring due to COVID), the voting in Fulton was an absolute debacle, with absurdly long lines in many locations in Fulton County. Other counties didn’t seem to have that problem. I chalked it up to typical incompetence, but then the Atlanta Hawks popped up and offered their arena as a mega-sized voting location for the general election. I just wonder if it’s not another piece of the puzzle, pre-planned for the purpose it would serve.

This comment appears to jibe with another comment related to Election Day where one reader shared:

I was a poll watcher on Election Day at the Alpharetta library. The State Farm building leak was resolved before I left to go home at noon. I had no clue this is why they said they had to stop. I know for a fact the issue was resolved before 10am that day, no ballots were stored there and no equipment damaged. The poll workers were all being given updates on that location. So it’s impossible for this to be the reason Georgia stopped counting. I will swear to this in court.

A third reader shared that, based on information at the water company, there never was an 811 call logged to address a broken water main in the State Farm Building on Election Day.

What really happened on Election Day with absentee ballots in Atlanta? Who called about the water main break that day and planted this story in the news? Will authorities investigate and get to the bottom of this apparent fraud and the rationale for committing it?

