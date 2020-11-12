https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-michigan-gop-state-senators-are-requesting-a-full-audit-of-the-2020-general-election/
INBOX: Michigan GOP state senators are requesting a full audit of the 2020 General Election. pic.twitter.com/yd9GcDg5QU
— Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) November 12, 2020
Some people are taking this to mean that a full audit is “happening” in Michigan.
It’s not. Not yet.
State officials have not agreed to this ask from the GOP senators.
— Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) November 12, 2020
A sworn affidavit under oath & under penalty of perjury by over 100 Michigan citizens is – over to you Decision Desk – “evidence” or not “evidence?” CC: @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/f5qJdnuXXK
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 12, 2020
Story:https://t.co/wBJQyLgvMc
— Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) November 12, 2020