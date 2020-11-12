https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-michigan-gop-state-senators-request-full-audit-2020-election-results-certified/

Michigan GOP state senators requested a full audit of the 2020 election, citing “serious allegations” which cannot be ignored.

Michigan lawmakers said “Antrim County’s “glitch” caused thousands of Michigan ballots that were meant for some candidates to be wrongly counted for their opposing candidates.”

“Antrim is just one of the 47 counties in Michigan that used the software system at issue, Dominion Voting Systems, to process their ballots.”

The lawmakers also said there are allegations that election officials critically mishandled numerous ballots including:

Counted ineligible ballots

Counted the same batches of ballots multiple times

Instructed poll workers to backdate absentee ballots

Counted late ballots after illicitly pre-dating them

Used false information to process ballots, such as using false or incorrect birthdays

Duplicated ballots illegally

Counted ballots even though the voter’s name did not appear in the official voter rolls

Ordered election workers to not verify voters’ signatures on absentee ballots

Barred poll challengers from observing the transposition and certification of absentee ballots that need to be transposed, including military ballots

Coached voters to vote for a particular candidate and party

INBOX: Michigan GOP state senators are requesting a full audit of the 2020 General Election. pic.twitter.com/yd9GcDg5QU — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) November 12, 2020

The audit must be completed before the election results are certified.

They’re asking for the audit to be completed before the election results are certified. pic.twitter.com/4xLqMCzF1B — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) November 12, 2020

The Michigan state lawmakers said that each of the allegations are backed up by sworn affidavits of over 100 Michigan citizens.

