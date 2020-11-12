https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-project-veritas-usps-whistleblower-philly-suburb-details-orders-stop-delivering-trump-republican-mailings-video/

James O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas on Thursday afternoon released another video from a USPS whistleblower in Pennsylvania.

The new USPS whistleblower in the Philadelphia suburb of Elkins Park details orders to stop delivering President Trump and Republican mailings.

“We were told that the only mail that will be delivered from now (Nov 9) on will be for that of the winner…this case Joe Biden.”

The whistleblower said all mail from other political sources and senders (Trump, GOP) would be put into the undeliverable bulk business mail bin.

BREAKING: New @USPS Whistleblower in Philadelphia suburb Elkins Park Details Orders To Stop Delivering @realDonaldTrump And Republican Mailings “Told that the only mail that will be delivered from now(Nov 9) on will be for that of the winner…this case @JoeBiden” #ExposeUSPS pic.twitter.com/aEV73IcpHd — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 12, 2020

Several USPS whistleblowers have come forward and revealed to Project Veritas orders to illegally backdate ballots.

The Feds targeted one of the USPS whistleblowers who went on record about Postmaster Rob Weisenbach’s orders to backdate ballots to November 3rd in Erie, Pennsylvania, so that late ballots would be accepted.

James O’Keefe posted recordings of federal agents attempting to coerce and intimidate USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins into recanting.

The tactics used to coerce and intimidate the USPS whistleblower is something you would see in a Communist country.

