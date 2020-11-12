https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brilliant-tweet-on-stacy-abrams/
Stacey Abrams lost Georgia by more votes than Trump lost Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin combined and she still hasn’t conceded. She is still a hero for Democrats and respected commentator for mainstream media.
— Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) November 11, 2020
