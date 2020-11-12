https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-48-flips-red-california-21-pauses-counting_3576397.html

The Republican party is enjoying a comeback in the house races this election, flipping many seats previously held by Democratic representatives.

In the state of California, home to 53 of the 435 congressional seats, all but three races have been called or projected, and Republicans were able to flip the 48th congressional district from the Democratic incumbent.

California’s 48th district is based in Orange County and covers the city of Huntington Beach. It was held by Republican representatives until the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats flipped many house seats in California.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

