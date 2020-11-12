https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cancel-traditional-thanksgiving-plans-mayor-lori-lightfoot-tells-chicagoans-not-gather-family-members-issues-stay-home-advisory/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday issued a stay-at-home advisory effective Monday at 6:00 AM in response to “rising Covid-19 cases.”

Once again, far left tyrant Lori Lightfoot is using Covid to abuse Chicagoans with authoritarian lockdown orders.

Meanwhile, murders in Chicago have skyrocketed this year under Lightfoot’s ‘leadership.’

EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I’m issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

Lori Lightfoot told Chicagoans not to gather with family members.

This is pure Marxism.

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

In April, Lori Lightfoot got a haircut after she locked down the The Windy City and lectured people about getting their hair done/

But Lightfoot is a typical far left elitist.

A week later a photo was released of Mayor Lightfoot getting her hair done.

It was essential.

Mayor Lightfoot Criticized After Post Shows Her Getting Haircut During Stay-At-Home Order https://t.co/JkluWJXgdN pic.twitter.com/8jyjReRdZQ — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) April 7, 2020

Lightfoot defended her haircut saying, “I’m the public face of this city and you know, I’m a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously and I felt like I needed to have a haircut. So I got a haircut.”

