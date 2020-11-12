https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/cant-make-this-up-dr-fauci-says-covid-19-is-not-going-to-be-a-pandemic-for-a-lot-longer-because-of-vaccines/

You just can’t make this up:

He said this at a coronavirus briefing put together by the Chatham House think tank in London where he also admitted that this “is something we need to maintain control over chronically, and maybe something that becomes endemic”:

He also defended the safety of vaccines saying, “there has been no compromise in safety or scientific integrity” which, you know, is something Dems have suggested in the past few weeks as millions of Americans were deciding who to vote for:

But he also said we “are not in a good place” now:

“One week after the election”:

Lots of people “called it,” too:

