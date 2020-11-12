https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mayor-lori-lightfoot-chicago-lockdowns/2020/11/12/id/996804

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued a stay-at-home advisory starting Monday due to the “alarming and ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases” and has imposed a 10-person limit on weddings, birthday parties, funerals, and some social events.

While stopping short of issuing a citywide shutdown order, Lightfoot is calling on Chicagoans to stay home unless for essential reasons, stop having guests over, including family members who do not live in the home, avoid non-essential travel, and cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans. She made the announcement in a tweet.

Chicago is recording an average of 1,920 cases over the past 7 days. Illinois health officials Thursday announced 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, topping the record of 12,756 set a day earlier.

Lightfoot also said the city is deploying hundreds of contract tracers and approximately 2,000 city workers to reach at least half of all Chicago households.

