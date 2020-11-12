https://www.dailywire.com/news/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-issues-another-lockdown-advisory-demands-thanksgiving-plans-be-canceled

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued another lockdown advisory on Thursday as COVID-19 cases spike in her city, and urged Chicagoans to cancel their Thanksgiving plans.

Starting Monday, Lightfoot will impose a 10-person ceiling on gatherings such as weddings, funerals, and other events, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“A Stay-at-Home Advisory for Chicago will go into effect on Monday, November 16th at 6:00am,” Lightfoot tweeted. “This advisory calls on all Chicagoans to do the following:

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans[.]”

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

Regarding whether the advisory is mandatory or voluntary, Lightfoot said, “This is a progressive step. I hope we don’t have to go any further than this.”

“If the possibility of 1,000 more people dying in the city in the next seven weeks doesn’t grab you by the throat as it did me when I started seeing that modeling, then there’s little we’re going to do to move you,” Lightfoot continued.

“If we see you violating these rules in any way, we’re not gonna hesitate to take action,” Lightfoot further warned.

Lightfoot’s lockdown in March was particularly strict, forbidding even long outdoor jogs and bike rides. The mayor faced accusations of hypocrisy in April when news broke that she had violated her own stay-at-home orders to get her hair cut. When confronted by reporters about it, she said, “I am the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye. I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to have a haircut. I’m not able to do that myself, so I got a haircut. You want to talk more about that?”

Lightfoot’s Thanksgiving regulations echoed a prediction of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said last month that Americans might have to “bite the bullet” and cancel the holiday.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says families might have to “bite the bullet” and cancel Thanksgiving this year. Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says COVID-19 is still a menace and the rising number of infections in the U.S. could endanger older people or those with medical maladies. “You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” Fauci told CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell. “That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting,” he said. “It is unfortunate, because that’s such a sacred part of American tradition — the family gathering around Thanksgiving. But that is a risk.” “Given the fluid and dynamic nature of what’s going on right now in the spread and the uptick of infections, I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings, particularly when members of the family might be at a risk because of their age or their underlying condition,” Fauci said.

Related: ‘A Slap In The Face’: 10 Times Democrat Politicians Blew Off Their Own Coronavirus Restrictions

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

