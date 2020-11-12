https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/christian-girl-pakistan-recovered-kidnapper/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Police in Karachi, Pakistan on Monday (Nov. 2) recovered a 13-year-old Christian girl and arrested the Muslim accused of abducting and forcibly marrying and converting her, sources said.

The action came hours after the Sindh High Court, under pressure from a rising tide of protests over its previous validation of the marriage, ordered that the Catholic girl, Arzoo Raja, be housed in a shelter until she is to appear at a court hearing on Thursday (Nov. 5).

“The court noted that issues to be addressed are the girl’s age, whether she was forcibly converted and if her marriage is legal,” attorney and rights activist Jibran Nasir said. Justices K.K. Agha and Amjad Ali Sahito ordered medical tests to determine Arzoo’s age, though her parents had provided legal documents from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) showing she was born on July 31, 2007, and is 13 years old.

