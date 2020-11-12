https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/congressman-reminds-liberals-its-a-felony-to-vote-in-georgia-with-the-intention-to-vote-and-move-away/

There are runoffs for Georgia’s two Senate seats in early January that could determine whether Republicans maintain their majority. As Twitchy reported, Democrats like Andrew Yang are encouraging Democrats to exploit Georgia’s weak residency rules to vote there and flip the elections to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both challengers to Republican incumbents. The New York Times’ Thomas Friedman also told CNN’s Chris Cuomo the other night, “I hope everybody moves to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two.”

As Twitchy reported, Georgia’s voter ID laws allow individuals to use an out-of-state driver’s license to vote. However, Georgia law says that a person will not be considered a resident if that person “has come for temporary purposes only without the intention of making such county or municipality such person’s permanent place of abode.”

Georgia Congressman Jody Hice reminded liberals that it’s a felony to vote in Georgia if you have no intention of living there.

Liberals are urging people to move to Georgia just to vote for Democrats in the Senate runoffs. Here’s a friendly tip: It is a FELONY to vote in GA if you’re not a legal resident or if you’re in the state briefly with the intention to vote and then move away. #VoterFraud. pic.twitter.com/qkeqPoSuMD — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) November 12, 2020

Governor needs an executive order for residents to be there 6 months prior to voting in the state. — Jolaf62 (@jolaf62) November 12, 2020

Make law to show proof of residency prior to last 3 months. — Annastasia (@wutsinausername) November 12, 2020

But the point is, they don’t care. They’ve proven over and over that they consider themselves immune from the law. — BSereneb (@BSereneb) November 12, 2020

People will do it and then nothing will happen, to anyone. — Rafael Cardona (@cardona_rc) November 12, 2020

Residency requirements for the general election should apply to runoff elections, period. — Paul Benton (@PaulAndrewBen) November 12, 2020

Literally none of us are doing that. — Colleen Ann Orta (@Rileys_Mom14) November 12, 2020

No one is moving to Georgia. — Kimberley Lovato (@kimberleylovato) November 12, 2020

Um, really?

Great news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!! 😀🇺🇸🚀 https://t.co/egcdwqC1qZ — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 8, 2020

Except for @AndrewYang, and the thousands of commenters who said they’re following him. — Sarah Wall (@SarahStands4) November 12, 2020

if its not happening then I suggest you tell Andrew Yang because its all over his twitter feed — malevolent me (@xerolift) November 12, 2020

Odds of prosecution? Zero. But the vote will be counted. — FlyingM (@waldoscout) November 12, 2020

Would Republicans try a stunt like that?

MILLION MAGA MOVE 👍🏼 — King of the World-Elect (@confl8) November 12, 2020

