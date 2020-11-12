https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/costco-facemasks-faceshields-coronavirus/2020/11/12/id/996786

Costco is now requiring that by Monday, Nov. 16, everyone who is in the store must wear either a face mask or a face shield to protect themselves and others from spreading the coronavirus.

People who were exempt from face masks because of a medical condition will have to wear a face shield instead, the retailer’s president and CEO Craig Jelinek announced.

”This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said.

Children under age 2 are exempt.

The updated rule is posted on Costco’s COVID-19 updates page.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that face shields shouldn’t be used as a substitute for face masks. But for people who have to wear them rather than a mask, it recommends either face shields that wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend below the chin, or hooded face shields.

Costco has required face masks at its wholesale club stores since May 4.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

