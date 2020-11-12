https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/couple-celebrates-60th-wedding-anniversary-original-outfits/

(SUNNYSKYZ) – A couple celebrated their 60th anniversary by posing for photos in the same formal attire they wore on the day they said “I do.”

Lucille and Marvin Stone of Kearney, Nebraska, tied the knot on August 21, 1960. They met while teaching at the same high school.

To celebrate six decades of marriage, the couple contacted photographer Katie Autry and asked if she would photograph them in their original wedding outfits.

