Ticketmaster is making plans for how they will handle the post-coronavirus world once concerts start back up — and their plans so far sound like something from a dystopian horror film.

So far, the corporation is floating the idea of using digital tickets that will show whether or not they have had a vaccine, or if they have recently tested negative.

To get around HIPPA laws, the concertgoers medical information will be stored with a third-party health care provider.

“We imagine there will be many third-party health care providers handling vetting – whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified. Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events,” said Ticketmaster President Mark Yovich, according to a report from Fox 29.

Ticketmaster is also developing an app called SmartEvent, which will help event organizers plan social distancing at different venues.

