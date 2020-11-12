https://hannity.com/media-room/crenshaw-america-is-your-freedom-to-pursue-happiness-unburdened-by-a-select-elite-few/

CRENSHAW CRUSH: Dan Crenshaw Calls AOC, Bernie’s ‘Green New Deal’ a ‘3rd Grade Science Project’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.14.20

Congressman Dan Crenshaw unloaded on the Democrats’ ‘Green New Deal’ Thursday night; describing the far-left proposal as nothing more than a “3rd grade science project” that isn’t based on “science or engineering.”

“Then why didn’t you vote ‘YES’ for the Green New Deal when it came to the Senate Floor? Maybe because it’s not a plan. Or a good deal. Or even ‘Green.’ It’s a 3rd grade science project that isn’t based in science or engineering,” posted Crenshaw on social media.

“And more importantly on this stuff, from a policy perspective, the Green New Deal is not an actual proposal. There is no actual plan in the Green New Deal. It just says, ‘Everything is going to be wind and solar and we’re going to get rid of airplanes and cows.’ That’s not a plan. That’s not a serious proposal,” he told Fox News.