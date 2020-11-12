https://www.dailywire.com/news/cuomo-crackdown-only-10-people-allowed-in-home-former-lt-ny-gov-defy-his-petty-despotic-edicts

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was lambasted by opponents after he announced a new coronavirus-related crackdown, which included the limitation of only ten people at private, in-home gatherings.

“New York follows the science,” Cuomo tweeted Wednesday. “We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people. This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm.”

The Democrat, who recently wrote a book on his supposed success in “controlling” the pandemic, also announced stricter limitations on businesses and added curfews as he warned that the state will go back to a “closedown” if their infection rate doesn’t adequately drop.

“If these measures aren’t sufficient to reduce the spread—we’ll turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people indoor dining,” said Cuomo at a press conference. “If that doesn’t work, if these numbers keep going crazy … you will go back to a closedown.”

Betsy McCaughey, the former lieutenant governor of New York, ripped into the governor as a “petty tyrant” over the new restrictions and advised the public not to abide by his “petty, despotic edicts,” according to Fox News.

“The governor is pushing New York into absolute economic destruction, already with an infection rate well below the national average,” McCaughey said during an appearance on “Varney & Co.” “New York’s unemployment rate is nearly double the national average, and it leads the nation in business failures.”

“Just defy this ridiculous governor,” the former Lt. Gov. blasted. “Defy his petty, despotic edicts. He has no authority to do this, and [in fact], if the New York state legislature were doing its job, it would’ve stepped in many months ago to limit in duration and scope the so-called emergency powers of this governor the way many others states have, but unfortunately, New York is a one-party state, so Andrew Cuomo is able to reign as a despot.”

Sounding off on Cuomo’s limitation on private, in-home gatherings, Reason, a libertarian publication, raged:

The residence restrictions … really ought to be opposed on the grounds that they are an odious infringement on personal liberty. Reasonable people—even reasonable libertarians—will disagree on how much and to what extent the government should curtail our behavior in order to fight the pandemic. But telling people what they can and cannot do in their own homes is a bridge too far. If you want to have 25 people over to your apartment for a party, it may be inadvisable (depending on where you live and who you are inviting), but it is your right. A government that can legally prohibit everyone in an entire state from hosting a familial number of guests within their own private residences is essentially unconstrained in a major sphere of American domestic life.

According to a report from the New York Post, Cuomo skipped “more than a dozen White House meetings and snubbing a one-on-one with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar” as he notably publicly trashed a forthcoming coronavirus vaccine discussed by the Trump administration:

Cuomo skipped out on 17 consecutive governor calls with the White House coronavirus task force designed to brief state leaders on the vaccine development and rollout process, while calling them “circuses” and “a joke” in a recent interview, a White House source confirmed.

The Democrat was criticized online for his overstepping:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...