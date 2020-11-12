https://www.dailywire.com/news/cuomo-crackdown-only-10-people-allowed-in-home-former-lt-ny-gov-defy-his-petty-despotic-edicts

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was lambasted by opponents after he announced a new coronavirus-related crackdown, which included the limitation of only ten people at private, in-home gatherings.

“New York follows the science,” Cuomo tweeted Wednesday. “We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people. This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm.”

New York follows the science. We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people. This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

The Democrat, who recently wrote a book on his supposed success in “controlling” the pandemic, also announced stricter limitations on businesses and added curfews as he warned that the state will go back to a “closedown” if their infection rate doesn’t adequately drop.

“If these measures aren’t sufficient to reduce the spread—we’ll turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people indoor dining,” said Cuomo at a press conference. “If that doesn’t work, if these numbers keep going crazy … you will go back to a closedown.”

Betsy McCaughey, the former lieutenant governor of New York, ripped into the governor as a “petty tyrant” over the new restrictions and advised the public not to abide by his “petty, despotic edicts,” according to Fox News.

“The governor is pushing New York into absolute economic destruction, already with an infection rate well below the national average,” McCaughey said during an appearance on “Varney & Co.” “New York’s unemployment rate is nearly double the national average, and it leads the nation in business failures.”

“Just defy this ridiculous governor,” the former Lt. Gov. blasted. “Defy his petty, despotic edicts. He has no authority to do this, and [in fact], if the New York state legislature were doing its job, it would’ve stepped in many months ago to limit in duration and scope the so-called emergency powers of this governor the way many others states have, but unfortunately, New York is a one-party state, so Andrew Cuomo is able to reign as a despot.”

Sounding off on Cuomo’s limitation on private, in-home gatherings, Reason, a libertarian publication, raged:

The residence restrictions … really ought to be opposed on the grounds that they are an odious infringement on personal liberty. Reasonable people—even reasonable libertarians—will disagree on how much and to what extent the government should curtail our behavior in order to fight the pandemic. But telling people what they can and cannot do in their own homes is a bridge too far. If you want to have 25 people over to your apartment for a party, it may be inadvisable (depending on where you live and who you are inviting), but it is your right. A government that can legally prohibit everyone in an entire state from hosting a familial number of guests within their own private residences is essentially unconstrained in a major sphere of American domestic life.

According to a report from the New York Post, Cuomo skipped “more than a dozen White House meetings and snubbing a one-on-one with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar” as he notably publicly trashed a forthcoming coronavirus vaccine discussed by the Trump administration:

Cuomo skipped out on 17 consecutive governor calls with the White House coronavirus task force designed to brief state leaders on the vaccine development and rollout process, while calling them “circuses” and “a joke” in a recent interview, a White House source confirmed.

The Democrat was criticized online for his overstepping:

In my opinion, if you can be safe and do Thanksgiving gatherings with your family, you should be able to do so. The end. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 12, 2020

Where does Cuomo derive the authority to tell people how many guests they can have at their own homes? Answer: From his own imagination. Please disregard this petty ridiculous tyrant. https://t.co/bTe0kTXWk6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 11, 2020

Honestly I can’t get over the fact that governors are now telling us how many family members we can have in our own homes and a lot of people are happy to go along with it. It’s insane. I don’t think we even appreciate how insane it is. Words can’t describe it. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 12, 2020

Everyone should ignore this buffoon. https://t.co/GKjFX7q2zg — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 11, 2020

Somebody should tell Andrew Cuomo about this. He’s currently pushing a book about how he overcame covid. https://t.co/WsEXmpaBi9 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 11, 2020

We’re doing this because the other lockdowns worked so well? https://t.co/xzBA0ziep5 — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 11, 2020

Y’all do love your Tyranny. https://t.co/UiCLpaEJ3C — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 11, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

