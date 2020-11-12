https://babylonbee.com/news/cuomo-developing-vaccine-to-make-people-immune-to-trumps-vaccine/

ALBANY, NY—Many thought it was great news when they heard about the effectiveness of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, but one person is alarmed by this development: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. In fact, Cuomo says he has scientists developing a vaccine that will render President Trump’s vaccine ineffective.

