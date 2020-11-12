https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrat-governor-tony-evers-furious-wisconsin-supreme-court-tosses-latest-covid-stay-home-order/

Tony Evers

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday tossed out Democrat Governor Tony Evers’ Covid stay-at-home order.

The state Supreme Court ruled Tony Evers overstepped his authority when he unilaterally extended the lockdown order for another month without the legislature.

Evers, like other tyrants of yesteryear was angry that GOP legislators convinced the Supreme Court to toss out his authoritarian lockdown order.

“Today, Republican legislators convinced four members of the state Supreme Court to throw the state into chaos. They have provided no plan. There’s no question among anybody that people are going to get sick. Republicans own that chaos,” Evers said in a conference call.

TRENDING: BOOM! TRUMP TWEETS: REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN

The Washington Times reported:

The 4-3 ruling essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants. The Tavern League of Wisconsin swiftly posted the news on its website, telling members, “You can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!” The decision let stand language that had closed schools, however, and local governments can still impose their own health restrictions. In Dane County, home to the capital of Madison, officials quickly imposed a mandate incorporating most of the statewide order. City health officials in Milwaukee said a stay-at-home order they enacted in late March remains in effect. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack wrote for the majority that health secretary Andrea Palm’s order amounted to an emergency rule that she doesn’t have the power to create on her own. “Rule-making exists precisely to ensure that kind of controlling, subjective judgement asserted by one unelected official, Palm, is not imposed in Wisconsin,” Roggensack, part of the court’s 5-2 conservative majority, wrote.

This isn’t the first time Wisconsin’s high court has tossed out Tony Evers’ authoritarian lockdown order for bypassing the state legislators.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May tossed out Evers’s Coronavirus lockdown order in a 4-3 decision, ruling it “unlawful” and “unenforceable.”

Democrat officials are issuing new Covid lockdown orders in order to prevent Trump supporters from rallying in support of Trump as he fights voter fraud in the courts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

