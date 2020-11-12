https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/525742-director-of-dhs-cyber-agency-expecting-to-be-fired

The top U.S. cybersecurity official, Christopher Krebs, believes he will be fired by the White House, a source involved in cyber policy confirmed to The Hill.

Reuters first reported that Krebs had told associates he expects to be fired, with the outlet citing three unnamed associates.

Krebs has served as the director of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) since its establishment in 2018, and has been a key leader on issues including election security.

ADVERTISEMENT

CISA posted a “rumor control” page ahead of the general election in order to combat misinformation and disinformation, which has spiked following the contentious presidential election. The website has rebutted conspiracy theories about voter fraud that have been promoted by some Trump supporters.

Krebs has tweeted out updates to the page over the past week, reportedly drawing concerns from the White House.

Sen. Mark WarnerMark Robert WarnerSenate Democrats reelect Schumer as leader by acclamation Esper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up Democratic lawmakers lambast Trump over Esper firing as GOP remains mum MORE (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, strongly defended Krebs on Thursday.

“Chris Krebs has done a great job protecting our elections,” Warner tweeted. “He is one of the few people in this Administration respected by everyone on both sides of the aisle. There is no possible justification to remove him from office. None.”

Sen. Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenOvernight Defense: Trump fires Defense chief Mark Esper | Worries grow about rudderless post-election Pentagon | Esper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up | Pelosi says Esper firing shows Trump intent on sowing ‘chaos’ Democratic lawmakers lambast Trump over Esper firing as GOP remains mum What were we thinking in 1996 when we approved Section 230? MORE (D-Ore.), another member of the Intelligence panel, also voiced his support for Krebs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under Chris Krebs’ leadership, CISA has been a trusted source of election security information,” Wyden tweeted. “If Donald Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona’s GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America’s economic engines | Progressives praise Biden’s picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE fires him, it will suggest Trump is preparing to spread lies about the election from a government agency.”

The White House did not offer comment, and a spokesperson for acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioRubio: GOP must rebrand as party of ‘multiethnic, multiracial, working-class’ voters Rick Scott taps top aides to head Senate campaign committee Top Republicans signal support for CIA director amid talk of her possible ouster MORE (R-Fla.) did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Krebs’s potential ouster would leave a tremendous leadership vacuum at DHS and would leave the top government cybersecurity role vacant at a critical moment.

Should Krebs be forced to step down, his role would likely be filled by CISA Deputy Director Matthew Travis, who has served in the deputy director position since 2018.

Earlier Thursday, news broke that Bryan Ware, another top official at CISA, planned to step down at the end of the week, with Reuters reporting that he was asked to resign by the White House earlier this week.

CNN reported that Ware and another DHS official, Valerie Boyd, were forced to resign due to pressure from the White House. The developments come in the wake of the election, and after Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as ‘inoffensive and not too bitter’ Deb Haaland says ‘of course’ she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE was declared the winner of the presidential race.

Trump has also executed a shakeup of top leadership at the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperMarkey reiterates calls for nuclear no-first-use policy amid Pentagon shake-up New Pentagon chief hires adviser who wants quick withdrawal from Afghanistan The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Republicans secure 50 Senate seats MORE was ousted this week and replaced with a top counterterrorism official, Christopher Miller. Three other officials serving in leadership positions at the Pentagon have also been replaced with individuals loyal to Trump.

There has also been talk that Trump could move to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray or CIA Director Gina Haspel Gina Cheri HaspelMarkey reiterates calls for nuclear no-first-use policy amid Pentagon shake-up ABC’s Raddatz: ‘Is the president planning a military operation?’ The Hill’s Morning Report – ObamaCare front and center; transition standoff continues MORE, the latter of whom received an outpouring of support from Republican senators this week.

Updated: 4:58 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

