Posted by Kane on November 12, 2020 3:04 pm

Carone was sent to Detroit, Michigan, to provide technical support for the ballot counting process. While she was there she noted poll workers repeatedly double scanning ballots to generate multiple votes from the same batch of ballot sheets. Ms. Carone also witnessed election workers filling out ballots, fraudulently signing ballots, as well as the unloading of vans in an area of the Detroit election tabulation facility she was not permitted to inspect.

