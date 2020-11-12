https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dominion-systems-whistleblower-goes-public-how-they-stole-the-election-in-detroit/
Carone was sent to Detroit, Michigan, to provide technical support for the ballot counting process. While she was there she noted poll workers repeatedly double scanning ballots to generate multiple votes from the same batch of ballot sheets. Ms. Carone also witnessed election workers filling out ballots, fraudulently signing ballots, as well as the unloading of vans in an area of the Detroit election tabulation facility she was not permitted to inspect.
Melissa, a Dominion contracter who witnessed #ElectionFraud when working in Detroit Michigan, was scheduled to appear on @seanhannity but @FoxNews canceled 30 min before the show so she talked to RedPill78 instead.
— President-Elect Maria Sederholm (@Wordofbeak) November 11, 2020