French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed his excitement over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s promise to re-enter the U.S. into the Paris climate accord, describing the prospect as an opportunity to “make our planet great again.”

What are the details?

Despite President Donald Trump contesting the election results following mainstream media’s widespread declaration that Biden has won the White House, Macron joined world leaders this week in congratulating the Democrat on his win.

Reuters reported that Macron specifically hailed Biden’s vow to re-enter the Paris climate accord, noting that the Democrat “has pledged to rejoin the pact and to invest $2 trillion to wean the country off planet-warming fossil fuels.”

“It is proof that we had to stand firm against all headwinds,” Macron said. “‘Make our planet great again’ is a possibility, not just in words but also in deed.”

The U.S. officially withdrew from the multinational climate initiative on Nov. 4, the day after Election Day and three years from when Trump vowed to withdraw from the agreement that he saw as a bad deal for America.

As TheBlaze previously reported:

President Trump has been a staunch critic of the United States’ participation in the international agreement, which commenced under the Obama administration, arguing it “hamstrings the United States while empowering some of the world’s top-polluting countries.”

Following America’s departure from the accord, Biden said he would rejoin it on his first day in office, tweeting, “Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it.”

Macron and Trump’s differences on climate policy have been a sticking point in their relationship for years, leading Macron to create his play on the U.S. president’s rallying cry to “Make America Great Again.”

Politico reported in 2017:

When Trump announced in June that he would yank the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, Macron spied an opportunity: Within hours, his office took a poke at Trump, unveiling a social media campaign around the tongue-in-cheek slogan “Make Our Planet Great Again,” complete with a website where U.S. climate researchers could apply for residency and work in France. Behind the viral tweet, retweeted 235,896 times, Macron’s political message was clear: France would lead the world on climate change research and technology, leaving the United States to choke on coal fumes.

