The tech firm Eventbrite, which had been used to organize rallies supporting President Donald Trump, has canceled the events on its website because they violate its “Terms of Service.” The company said the rallies convey “harmful misinformation.”

All organizers have been ordered to report to1984’s Room 101 to get their minds straight. That actually isn’t true, but it’s starting to feel true. It’s a rueful acknowledgment of the totalitarian bent of the Leftist tech giants who have taken it upon themselves to determine what information shall be disseminated.

Three large rallies and events are expected in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. There’s the Million MAGA March, along with Stop the Steal and the March for Trump event organized by Women for Trump. At least two used Eventbrite’s platform to invite people and those two were canceled by the online platform. Attempts to view the events are met with a gee-whiz-we’ve-got-nothing-to-show-you-announcement.

The leader of Women for Trump, Amy Kremer, says in a series of tweets that her March for Trump rally is still on and claims that Facebook, Mailchimp, and Eventbrite all tried to shut her down.

@Eventbrite just shut down our event & emailed everyone that it was canceled. THE MARCH IS NOT CANCELED. First it @Facebook. Then it was @Mailchimp. Now #Eventbrite We will #MarchForTrump in Washington, DC this weekend, Saturday, Nov 14th 12PM, Freedom Plaza

Tell everyone you know and let’s fill the streets. We cannot let them shut us down. It is time that WE THE PEOPLE rise up and have our voices heard.

These Big Tech are depriving basic human rights from Americans, who give the power to them to oppress the people? pic.twitter.com/JJi1dPURJ3 — 小白鼠先生😷 (@shiroihamusan) November 12, 2020

Eventbrite sent the group a letter saying the event promoted “harmful misinformation.”

We encourage our organizers to express their views and gather for a chosen purpose as long as it’s done in a way that doesn’t violate our Terms of Service. We do not permit events, content, or creators that share potentially harmful misinformation. In this instance, we have determined that your event violates our Community Guidelines and is therefore not permitted on the Eventbrite platform. As a result, your event listing has been removed and any paid orders have been refunded.

The letter also said that if they did anything like this again, they may get tossed off the platform forever.

While you may continue to use Eventbrite for other events, please note that repeated or severe violations of our Guidelines may result in your account being terminated.

Violaters veel zee punished.

🚨🚨We will #MarchForTrump in Washington, DC this weekend🚨🚨 Saturday, Nov 14th 12PM, Freedom Plaza Tell everyone you know and let’s fill the streets We cannot let them shut us down It is time that WE THE PEOPLE rise up and have our voices heard 🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 pic.twitter.com/COxPtm0XRQ — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 10, 2020

Newsweek reports that media outlets have determined Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential election and “Trump has refused to concede.” Of course, the president is litigating the preliminary results of different states’ elections and is contesting the results, as he has a right and obligation to his 70 million-plus voters to do. Newsweek states that the president and his lawyers have “failed to provide any evidence for [his voter fraud] allegation.” Reams of paper with legal arguments, proof, and affidavits filed under penalty of perjury have been proffered in courtrooms around the country outlining the proof for such claims. Not only does Newsweek predict elections, but it also apparently predicts court cases.

Indeed, Trump may lose his appeals, but he also may not. Newsweek thinks it knows best, however.

Eventbrite has canceled events and customers it deems unfit for its platform before. The pro-America, anti-terror group, run by terror victim Brigitte Gabriel, was canceled and thrown off Eventbrite, when the notorious anti-conservative group, The Southern Poverty Law Center, claimed that ACT for America “promoted hate.”

Big Tech’s cancelation of right-of-center groups and ideas continues apace on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms. Platforms like Parler, MeWe, and Minds.com are exploding in growth because they promise not to censor legal content.

