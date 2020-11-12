https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/12/everyone-point-and-laugh-shlubby-white-dudes-at-the-lincoln-project-fail-again-this-time-in-alaska-and-other-states-and-its-glorious/

The Lincoln Project worked really hard on the Alaska senate race, spending $4.3 MILLION dollars on that race alone.

And the Republican still won.

Womp-womp.

Sucks to be them:

How much do you think Lincoln has been rolling over in his grave with these yahoos using his name to act like total choads?

From Freebeacon:

It didn’t matter. The Lincoln Project spent a total of $2.4 million trying to unseat Lindsey Graham, who ended up winning by more than 10 percentage points. The group’s track record in other key Senate races was just as embarrassing. In every state where the Lincoln Project spent at least $200,000, the Republican candidate won. The group spent $4.3 million on the Alaska Senate race, for example, in the form of attack ads against incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R., Alaska) and ads supporting the Democrat-aligned independent candidate, Al Gross. The race was finally called on Wednesday, with Sullivan winning reelection by 20 percentage points. The Lincoln Project joins Michael Bloomberg‘s political organization as a prominent example of liberal groups that spent an extraordinary amount of money on the 2020 election, yet accomplished next to nothing.

But wait, there’s more (and this is great):

Montana : $2.7 million spent; Sen. Steve Daines (R., Mont.) won reelection by 10 percentage points.

Maine : $1.7 million spent; Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) won reelection by 8 percentage points.

Kentucky : $464,000 spent; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) won reelection by almost 20 percentage points.

Iowa : $226,000 spent; Sen. Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) won reelection by more than 6 percentage points.

North Carolina: $197,000 spent; Sen. Thom Tillis won reelection.

Gosh, they really sucked at this.

This makes us very happy.

Stop making me feel good about this year’s election. — Keith🦃🦃🦃Burton (@bbeekk321) November 11, 2020

With all that money they skimmed off the top, you’d think Rick Wilson would fix his ugly teeth — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) November 11, 2020

The correct verb is “grifted”. — Aussie Doc (@aussiedoc_) November 11, 2020

Aka The Lincoln Project.

***

