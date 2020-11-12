https://www.theblaze.com/news/federal-election-officials-say-2020-election-the-most-secure-in-american-history

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency sent out a press release Thursday declaring that the 2020 general election was “the most secure in American history.”

The notice comes as President Donald Trump continues to contest mainstream media’s calling Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden the victor in the race, with the Trump campaign alleging voter irregularities and voter fraud in numerous ongoing post-election lawsuits.

What are the details?

Members of the CISA’s Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and its Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council issued a joint statement saying, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

“When states have close elections, many will recount ballots,” the officials continued. “All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors.”

The officials insisted — emphasized with bold letters — that “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,” they added, closing by saying, “When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

President Trump warned leading up to the election that expanded mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic would open the opportunity for widespread voter fraud that would give Democrats an advantage. Since the election has passed, he has asserted several times that the election was rigged.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the president tweeted about a report claiming that a program from Dominion Voting Systems—used in 28 states—deleted “2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.”

The Trump campaign has also released 234 affidavits regarding alleged voting irregularities in Michigan. TheBlaze managing editor Leon Wolf reviewed them this week and provided a breakdown of the accusations here.

Meanwhile, pro-Trump groups have planned a #StopTheSteal rally in Washington, D.C., slated for Saturday, in support of the president as he fights back against the projected election results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

