President Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday morning.

Christopher Miller, who serves as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, replaced Esper.

Then on Tuesday President Trump named Kash Patel to the role of Christopher Miller’s Chief of Staff.

Kash Patel is the National Security Council Aide who was the key person assisting House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes.

.@ckubeNBC reports that Trump loyalists Kash Patel, Ezra Cohen-Watnick and Anthony Tata are taking on top posts at the Pentagon today — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) November 10, 2020

These latest moves have the DC Swamp in a panic!

General Mark Milley, another Never-Trump general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fired off a warning shot to President Trump during a speech on Wednesday.

Via CNN:

“We are unique among militaries. We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, a tyrant or a dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual. No, we do not take an oath to a country, a tribe or religion. We take an oath to the Constitution. And every soldier that is represented in this museum, every sailor, airman, Marine, Coast Guardsman, each of us will protect and defend that document, regardless of personal price,” Milley said during remarks at the opening of the US Army’s museum.

The top US General, Mark Milley made clear his dedication to the constitution amid sweeping changes at DoD. “We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, a tyrant or a dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual…We take an oath to the Constitution” https://t.co/ZKAI0pVB7O — CNN NationalSecurity (@NatSecCNN) November 12, 2020

