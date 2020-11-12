https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/flashback-joe-bidens-proposed-chief-of-staff-was-among-those-telling-people-to-go-to-chinatown-to-fight-prejudice/

It turns out Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t the only one encouraging people to head to Chinatown (maskless) in late February during the coronavirus pandemic. And remember on March 11 when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scolded people for not patronizing Chinese restaurants in New York due to “straight-up racism around the coronavirus”?

As Twitchy reported earlier, Barack Obama’s Ebola czar and Joe Biden’s likely chief of staff tweeted back in 2014 that elections are rigged, and Mollie Hemingway has done some more digging through Ronald Klain’s old tweets and found another gem from this February:

Let’s fight the disease by going to Chinatown and going shopping? And Biden still pretends that he didn’t call President Trump xenophobic for closing off air travel from China at the end of January to fight the spread of the virus.

So true. These people didn’t care about Asian-owned businesses; they were just virtue signaling.

