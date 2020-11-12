https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/flashback-joe-bidens-proposed-chief-of-staff-was-among-those-telling-people-to-go-to-chinatown-to-fight-prejudice/

It turns out Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t the only one encouraging people to head to Chinatown (maskless) in late February during the coronavirus pandemic. And remember on March 11 when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scolded people for not patronizing Chinese restaurants in New York due to “straight-up racism around the coronavirus”?

As Twitchy reported earlier, Barack Obama’s Ebola czar and Joe Biden’s likely chief of staff tweeted back in 2014 that elections are rigged, and Mollie Hemingway has done some more digging through Ronald Klain’s old tweets and found another gem from this February:

On #COVIDー19: If you want to do something useful today, go to Chinatown — buy a meal, go shopping. The virus attacks humans, not people of any ethnicity/race. Fear is hurting Chinese-American owned businesses, baselessly. Let’s fight the disease AND let’s fight prejudice. — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 28, 2020

Biden’s proposed chief of staff in late February of this year. https://t.co/8pgvt6Gyb4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 12, 2020

Let’s fight the disease by going to Chinatown and going shopping? And Biden still pretends that he didn’t call President Trump xenophobic for closing off air travel from China at the end of January to fight the spread of the virus.

Trump had already implemented the travel moratorium from origin hotspot Wuhan at this time — this is what Biden’s selected Chief of Staff means here by attacking it as “prejudice” while actively telling people to spread a virus. https://t.co/ROpFH72uy8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 12, 2020

That tweet did not age well. — Legoshi (@rubikees) November 12, 2020

Well they are the party of science. 🤔 — SunnyJessa79 (@jl_severt) November 12, 2020

That was just another strawman argument from the left. Literally NO ONE on the right was saying “eew, Chinese people give you the virus”. The left likes to make things up out of thin air and then attribute those horrible takes to the right. — Dan (@danjs1975) November 12, 2020

Exactly because they were all calling him a racist for enacting the ban, and now they to pretend they never did. Bunch of corrupt jerks. — Lorna MAGA KAG2020 🇺🇸 (@lornaMAGA) November 12, 2020

This was done solely to undermine the president. If any other president had issued these orders, he would be hailed a hero. Also looking at you Pelosi. — graycatblues (@rocketjane1) November 12, 2020

So true. These people didn’t care about Asian-owned businesses; they were just virtue signaling.

Related:

And HE’D know! Mollie Hemingway BLASTS Biden’s Chief of Staff pick Ron Klain for OH so very telling tweet on cheating from 2014 https://t.co/TttjDcdpCN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 12, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

