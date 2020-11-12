https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/12/for-portland-black-lives-matter-rioters-biden-isnt-enough-they-want-death-to-america/

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised unity in a speech Saturday night following the corporate media’s projections that he would win the presidential election.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden said. “It’s time for Americans to unite. And to heal.”

While the former vice president mounted the stage on the East Coast to declare his victory and pledge to “work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did,” that same night, rioters on the opposite coast were parading around Portland, Oregon destroying things to demonstrate their opposition to his leadership.

Earlier in the week, including on Election Night, Portland descended back into its all-too-familiar anarchical state seen over the summer. Rioters burned an American flag, threw Molotov cocktails and glass bottles, vandalized local businesses, and continued to raise a commotion as they had done following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Asking for people to be peaceful is white supremacy” On election night in Portland, hundreds of protesters shut down the streets of SE Portland. They confronted Portlanders at their homes, including a family with a “Biden Harris” sign. #BLM #antifa https://t.co/DIVMm71ifJ pic.twitter.com/ahmJrGBQtL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

The destructive group, highly suspected of being Antifa, pushed Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to call in the state’s National Guard after she delayed the decision for at least six months while violence plagued the city. The violence, however, was not limited to Election Day or the few days that followed.

Even after the media projected that Biden was the winner of the presidential election on Saturday, Antifa members in Portland led a “violent anti-Joe Biden protest” on Sunday during which they attacked the Multnomah County Democrats building, smashing windows and spraying it with graffiti promoting anarchy and Black Lives Matter.

It’s Trump’s Fault

Democrats and the media tried to pin the rising violence this summer on President Donald Trump, saying that his rhetoric stoked division and hate and that he is a racist who refuses to denounce white supremacy. The left put all of their efforts into electing a candidate that, despite his own deeply racist history and questionable comments towards black people, would somehow bring the nation together to address and heal from years of racial injustice.

Even the Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, a progressive Democrat who was complicit as violent mobs lit things on fire for months, tried to soothe the tension in Portland with words, saying “We’re going to need to come together as never before to address short-term issues and the long-term changes and investments needed to rebuild our economy, rebuild confidence in law enforcement and restore hope for our future.”

The mayor, however, was rejected by the rioters, who repeatedly protested outside of his apartment building and even organized a sit-in, demanding that he “reduce the Portland Police Bureau budget, commit to never voting for police budget increases again, and resign.” Wheeler’s challenger in the Portland mayoral election was Antifa advocate Sarah Iannarone, who netted nearly half of Portland citizens’ votes.

Despite some Democrats’ high hopes that unity could be achieved once the bad orange man left office, it is clear that, as many conservatives tried to warn earlier in the year, the mob is insatiable. The people who are arrested for rioting and destroying property in Portland only to be released and start the process all over again don’t care about Biden or the Democrats’ political chatter.

They desire anarchy. They want revenge. They long for chaos. And they won’t stop on their own.

One of the banners carried at last night’s Portland antifa protest-turned-riot. Photo: Dave Killen/Oregonian pic.twitter.com/5ZGMLzNyB2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Trump’s calls for law and order were criticized and laughed at by the media and liberals, but he was right. Unless someone steps up to denounce and actively counteract the chaos, it will prevail.

Do Biden’s Promises Extend to Antifa?

Biden claims he wants peace, unity, and healing, but so far, he has only loosely condemned the violence seen in U.S. cities. As far as Antifa in Portland goes, Biden has mostly ignored the issue, perhaps hoping that it would fizzle out on its own. But it’s not going away.

The question now is will Biden, who claims he’ll work hard for those who don’t support him, continue to ignore the destruction and erosion caused by Antifa in Portland, or will he try to gather them all around the fires they start outside of the Portland Police Bureau to sing Kumbaya and proclaim that racism is cured?

Either way, Portland will reject him, just as they rejected Wheeler. Nothing is good enough for them. They may have hated Trump, but they hate Biden just as much. And their cries of “F— Trump, F— Biden, death to America! We want something better than this trash, and we’re going to take it” will continue.

