FOX News is falling apart. Their Director of News Decisions Desk, Arnon Mishkin, made a horrible call on Arizona election night and everyone knew it was one-sided and wrong, especially when delaying calls for certain red state wins for the President:

Fascinating to see how one person, Arnon Mishkin (“Mr. Decision Desk”) can singlehandedly destroy the reputation that @FoxNews spent ten years building. Having worked with scores of high-IQ types and three Nobelists, I can assure you his Arizona call was not statistically sound. pic.twitter.com/8t6kkVPCmU — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) November 10, 2020

Americans know that FOX has turned to the dark side. They knew full well what they were doing:

No, this was planned in advance with FOX executives knowing full well what the objective was. — Angelos (@ChristicGnosis) November 10, 2020

Of course the President knew what they were up to with their unreal and totally incorrect pre-election polls:

…ABC/WaPo had me down 17 points in Wisconsin, the day before the election, and I WON! In Iowa, the polls had us 4 points down, and I won by 8.2%! Fox News and Quinnipiac were wrong on everything… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Their actions before, during and after the election are horrible and totally dishonest:

Mike Wallace was horribly offensive, disrespectful and dishonest as a one-sided moderator during the debates. He really came across as a pompous jerk:

The great FOX News stars should seriously consider leaving this biased organization that did more to damage the election on Election Night than any organization out there. People trusted FOX. But FOX delayed calls for Trump wins and projected Biden wins immediately. They did this so President Trump would never have the lead. Their comments and projections were disgusting.

Individuals like Cavuto, Baier and Wallace can stay.

Seriously, people of integrity should leave that dying ship and let the young Murdocks run it as another liberal biased organization like they want to. Good luck.

