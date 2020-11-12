https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/fox-tumbles-trump-urges-followers-turn-away/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Shares of Fox Corp., the corporate parent of Fox News and many of Rupert Murdoch’s remaining media assets following the sale of most of his entertainment business to Disney, are sliding Thursday after President Trump urged viewers to abandon Fox.

In a tweet, Trump essentially blamed the network for the election results, and argued that the network “forgot what made them successful.”

Trump’s twitter feed was filled with retweets of viewers complaining about Fox’s coverage and saying they would be migrating to Newsmax.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

