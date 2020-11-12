https://thepostmillennial.com/de-blasios-daughter-says-kamala-is-president-and-biden-stole-the-election

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter Chiara was interviewed by a reporter at a Joe Biden celebration and said that Biden was “able to steal the election,” and that Kamala was elected president.

“For me it’s really special because now we have the first, black, Asian, female president in office and elected, and Joe Biden was able to steal… No, he was able to win, sorry, he was able to win the election.”

Biden himself had stated in October that Democrats had put together the “most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization.”

“We’re in a situation where we have put together, and you guys did it for our … for President Obama’s administration before this….” Biden said. “We have put together, I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

This was reportedly a gaffe, and not what Biden intended to say, or meant. Presumably he meant to say that the election was inclusive and free of fraud, though his words were the opposite of that.

Chiara is not the only Kamala Harris supporter to say that Kamala was in the top spot on the ticket. Repeatedly, staffers on the campaign have made this mistake.

“Without further delay, I am so honoured to introduce the next President of the United States Senator Kamala Harris!” Rebecca Acuna announced.

Chiara de Blasio, 25, was arrested at a protest after George Floyd’s death. She was reportedly participating in the lower Manhattan protest, and her arrest was for blocking traffic and refusing to move.

Undoubtedly, she meant to say that Kamala Harris had been elected vice president, and that Biden had not stolen the election, but the gaffe has led many to wonder if it was a Freudian slip.



