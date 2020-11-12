https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/11/that_baleful_presence_of_george_soros_all_over_the_biden_transition_team.html

With the presumptuousness of a usurper, Joe Biden is holding press conferences behind a phony ‘Office of the President-Elect’ podium, as if he had won the election and there were no court challenges regarding widespread cheating to sort out. In his suddenly natty navy blue bespoke suit, he’s playing president for the television cameras to the hilt, and also assembled a 4,300-person transition team to comb through every branch of government to ensure loyalists alone.

But behind the scenes, everyone knows it’s some kind of sham. With the House moving sharply right and the Senate a likely Republican hold, he’ll be a lame duck president whose chief appointment should probably be a food taster. His ambitious vice president is breathing down his back. And his conflicts with the far-left are already well-known, with socialists of the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez camp demanding their cut, and far left looter-rioters such as those of Black Lives Matter, calling to be ‘paid’ for their support. The bitterness of the Bernites is on display, too, just look at some of the articles printed in Medium.

But it’s notable who he’s not fighting with. Big Tech and Wall Street, for sure, are getting their influence and power. But where the mask is really off, revealing at last who he’s really fronting for is leftist billionaire George Soros.

Joe Biden’s transition team includes several people affiliated with organizations bankrolled by the left-wing billionaire George Soros. Biden’s “Agency Review Teams,” which include lists of individuals “responsible for understanding the operations” of each government agency, will prepare “President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris … to hit the ground running on Day One.” Soros is well represented on those lists. Sarah Cross, an advocacy director at Soros’s Open Society Foundations, received a seat on Biden’s State Department transition team. Michael Pan, a special adviser in the executive office of the Open Society Foundations, will join the United States Mission to the United Nations team. Diane Thompson, who is listed as “self-employed” and a member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau team, is a current Leadership in Government Fellow at the Open Society Foundations. Soros poured more than $70 million into election activity backing Biden’s candidacy this past cycle, more than three times his previous high of $22 million in the 2016 election cycle. Soros and the Democracy Alliance donor club previously enjoyed close access to the Obama administration; under a Biden administration, that access will likely return.

Soros, recall, is the “stateless statesman” whose ideas about zero borders, an end to law and order, free drugs and other nefarious ideas have driven him to found a huge foundation empire full of like minded minions devoted to advancing his globalist ideas.

Anyone notice what some of the Potemkin Biden administration’s first ideas out the gate have been? The American-developed COVID vaccine would first be distributed to people abroad, so declared one of Biden’s top lieutenants. The Biden chats with world leaders, supposedly taking their ‘congratulations’ (although Ben Rhodes suggested it was much more) smack of lawless globalism of the elites, without no respect for protocol or even rule of law. (Logan Act, see, only applies to President Trump.) The coziness with China and Wall Street … Soros’s coevals.

All of these ideas are globalist ideas associated above all with the Soros ideal.

That these are the ideas coming out of Biden’s camp right out the gate suggest some kind of programmatic agenda, reeking of the Soros operational octopus.

It’s well known that Biden has no ideas of his own and twists with the wind, going where the money goes. Soros poured $70 million into getting Biden elected, working an amazing array of angles. He may even have tentacles in the Fox News organization, which has severely let conservatives down with its move to the left. Remember the strange incident with Harris Faulkner and the croaking Marie Harf, shutting former House Speaker Newt Gingrich down for bringing up that Soros poured money into district attorney races to get pro-criminal district attorneys elected? It was as simple and ordinary and well-known a fact as any, announced by the Soros groups themselves, yet Fox put a gag on that fact, shocking and startling many. Fox’s turn to the dark side, for many, started with that Soros incident.

Now we see the billionaire puppetmaster and his obedient puppet, bowing to the “stateless statesman” agenda, from the apex of global power, or this Potemkin version of it. Soros is all about money, and as Hunter Biden’s computer, and some of the earliest interviews of Biden show, so is Joe Biden.

One wonders what Vladimir Putin knows about this – he threw Soros’s operations out of his country based on their bids to enact ‘color revolution’ coups in the name of a phony democracy. He also was one of the global nations that refused to congratulate Joe Biden for his supposed victory, joining Brazil, Mexico, and China, all global bigfoots at odds with Soros. It’s likely Putin could see the coup, because he’s seen this show before.

Soros’s name stinks around the globe for his electoral meddling, his condoning of violence, and his coups in democracy’s clothing. He kept his influence hidden in this election, too, at least until now, where his fingerprints are everywhere. Joe Biden is nothing but a creature of George Soros, as nefarious and odious a presence as any. Now we know.

