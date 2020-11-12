https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giuliani-100k-ballots-for-biden-were-brought-in-to-catch-up-with-trump/

Posted by Kane on November 12, 2020 4:27 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

A worker for Dominion in Michigan provided an affidavit to Mayor Giuliani stating 100k ballots for Biden were brought in to “catch up with Trump.” Mr. Giuliani also drops a hint on CIA involvement relating to election irregularities: ‘I don’t think I can comment.’

Dominion whistleblower goes public…

Here’s the full interview from yesterday



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...