November 12, 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – British rocker Eric Clapton is unloading his luxury yacht, offering it up for auction at a sale of Hollywood memorabilia.

The 47.5 meter long (156 foot) Va Bene yacht, which the “Layla” singer and guitarist bought in 2005 and refurbished extensively three years later, is expected to fetch $7 million-$10 million at the Nov. 28 sale in Los Angeles, auction house GWS Auctions said on Thursday.

Clapton’s representatives declined to comment on the decision to place the yacht for auction at the “Artifacts of Hollywood and Music” event.

The yacht, which was built in 1992 and has accommodation for 14 guests in six staterooms, was previously listed for sale in 2018 on a marine brokers’ website when it carried an asking price of around $12 million.

It is being sold along with 300 other items including Elvis Presley memorabilia and an Eric Clapton prototype guitar dating from 1983 that was never manufactured. The guitar is expected to sell for $40,000 – $50,000, GWS Auctions said.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

