Michigan Senate nominee John James (R) this week established a legal defense fund with the Republican National Committee as he contests the results of the Nov. 3 election.

A Federal Election Commission filing shows James’s campaign and the committee launching the James Legal Fund, which will be based out of Beverly, Massachusetts.

Bradley Crate, President Donald Trump’s campaign treasurer, is listed as the treasurer of the new fund.

An email sent to the address listed on the filing wasn’t immediately returned.

James and his campaign last week alleged election irregularities after some news outlets called the race for Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.).

James said in a statement released Thursday that “fair elections are at the foundation of a representative democracy.”

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) speaks at a campaign event with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Southfield, Michigan, on Oct. 16, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“While Senator Peters is currently ahead, I have deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat,” he wrote.

“When this process is complete, I will of course accept the results and the will of the people, but at this time there is enough credible evidence to warrant an investigation to ensure that elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner.”

Mark Brewer, a former state Democratic chairman accused of malfeasance by the campaign, told The Epoch Times that he was present at the TCF Center in Detroit as a poll observer but did not bring anyone with him to disrupt the process.

Peters told supporters in Rochester on Nov. 5 called the allegations “sad and pathetic.”

“They lost. It’s very clear,” he said.

According to the unofficial results, Peters beat James by about 85,000 votes.

