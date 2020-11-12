http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pRZG0aKL6Xs/

America needs to consider Joe Biden (D) the president-elect, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Thursday on CNN.

“I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect. Joe Biden is the president-elect,” DeWine told the outlet’s John Berman during an appearance on New Day.

However, the governor said President Trump and his campaign have “every right” to legally challenge the election results and the courts “are the best place, frankly, to adjudicate facts.”

“Look, I’m worried about this virus, I’m not looking at what the merits of the case are. It would appear that Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States,” DeWine continued.

Corporate media outlets called the presidential election for Biden on Saturday.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement via his campaign.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” he continued.

As of Thursday morning, Trump is trailing Biden by less than 12,000 votes in Arizona, and the president said he will “easily win” it if a statewide audit is performed:

From 200,000 votes to less than 10,000 votes. If we can audit the total votes cast, we will easily win Arizona also! https://t.co/3eZHjdZL98 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

On Wednesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) announced the state will conduct a “by-hand recount in each county.”

“We have all worked hard to bring fair and accurate counts to ensure that the will of the voters is reflected in the final count and that every voter will have confidence in the outcome whether their candidate won or lost,” he said.

