South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem touted her state’s election process and procedures on Newsmax TV on Thursday, suggesting to other states who have experienced delays in counting of votes and accusations of fraud should adopt the Mount Rushmore State’s methods.

“We have a very fair election process here in South Dakota,” Noem said on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “You have to show a voter ID in order to vote; you have to vote on paper, which is easy to verify; you also vote before or on election day, not the day after or the week after; and then all the counting is bipartisan and open to the public, so people can be there and watch the counting and it’s very transparent.”

The comments by Noem, a 48-year-old Republican and South Dakota’s first woman governor, came in an explanation of how Twitter blocked the South Dakota GOP’s account on Wednesday. She said the organization tried to highlight many of the same virtues she explained to host Greg Kelly, which resulted in its content being blocked as “harmful content,” Rapid City Fox affiliate KEVN reported.

Twitter also provided a warning page when a user tried to access the Republican Party’s website from a link at the top of their ID page claiming it was “unsafe,” or have “violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm.”

Twitter told KEVN that the issue was caused by an “algorithm error” and they had fixed the problem.

