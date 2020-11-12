https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/grandson-brings-95-year-old-wwii-vet-epic-road-trip/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – When 95-Year-old WWII veteran Johnnie Dimas lost his full-time caregiver and wife of 67 years, there didn’t seem to be many options, other than to move out of his house and into a nursing home.

But, he and his late wife had always vowed that they would never go into a home—so his grandson Roger Gilbert devised a plan.

He moved Grandpa Johnnie from Illinois to live with Roger and his wife Jo, in Sedona, Arizona two years ago. And, last October they decided to embark on an epic journey around the USA in their motor home, visiting all of the places on their grandfather’s bucket list.

