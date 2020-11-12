https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/12/have-you-met-you-people-have-thoughts-on-hillary-clintons-thoughts-on-trump-admin-playing-politics-with-the-transition-of-power/

Hillary Clinton is nothing if not a stickler for by-the-book politics, so she’s understandably frustrated by the Trump administration taking their sweet time when it comes to handing the keys over to Joe Biden:

Thank you for your input, Hillary Clinton.

No kidding.

Have you, Hillary?

And who remembers how Hillary Clinton’s husband handled the transition of power when it was George W. Bush’s turn to move into the White House?

But yeah. Hillary’s in no position to be lecturing the Trump administration on this.

What a joke.

