https://noqreport.com/2020/11/12/here-are-the-details-about-the-nov-14-million-maga-march-in-d-c/

(Natural News) Pfizer’s latest claim that its experimental Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine tested out at 90 percent effectiveness has sent President Donald Trump into a tailspin.

Since the announcement came just a few days after election day, Trump is convinced that the timing was somehow intended to hurt his chances of getting reelected.

Trump went off on Twitter right after the news broke, accusing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Democrats of trying to prevent him from gaining a “vaccine win” by delivering the news after Nov. 3.

“The @US_FDA and the Democrats didn’t want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later – As I’ve said all along!” Trump ranted.

According to Pfizer, early survey results from 94 trial participants in a study involving 43,538 human guinea pigs supposedly showed that the company’s Wuhan coronavirus vaccine (Covid-19) could be up to 90 percent effective against infection.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Based on this claim, Pfizer is planning to seek Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA sometime later this month to start injecting Americans at warp speed with the jab, which has greatly upset Trump.

As long as Pfizer can show that adverse effects in at least 30,000 test subjects are minimal, the company could receive a green light from the FDA to begin jabbing the fearful by the end of November.

Trump, meanwhile, is trying to claim credit for the Pfizer jab as resulting from his “Operation Warp Speed” plan to have the military “powerfully deliver” Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines at warp speed. Pfizer, however, is now denying any involvement in OWS.

“We were never part of the Warp Speed,” Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, told The New York Times. “We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

Pfizer now says it did, in fact, participate in Operation Warp Speed

Not long after Jansen made this claim to the Times, Pfizer walked it back by insisting that Jansen’s statements were taken out of context.

We, too, can confirm that Pfizer did, in fact, secure an agreement with the federal government back in the summer whereby $2 billion worth of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine that did not yet exist were purchased in advance with American taxpayer dollars.

“Pfizer is proud to be one of various vaccine manufacturers participating in Operation Warp Speed as a supplier of a potential COVID-19 vaccine,” Pfizer now claims, according to an official statement.

“While Pfizer did reach an advanced purchase agreement with the U.S. government, the company did not accept BARDA funding for the research and development process.”

Pfizer insists that all of the investment for research and development along with manufacturing was footed by Pfizer “at risk.” This, the company claims, is what Jansen supposedly meant when she told the Times that Pfizer was never part of OWS.

Even if Pfizer’s vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is approved by November’s end, it could take a little bit more time to fast-track production of all the doses necessary to begin jabbing Americans with them at warp speed.

According to Trump himself, senior citizens and other “vulnerable” people will be first in line to receive the shots, followed by everyone else who chooses to get one – though refusing, it is important to note, could result in the unvaccinated not being allowed to fly, engage in commerce, or go to school.

More related news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and Big Pharma’s aggressive efforts to unveil vaccines for it at warp speed can be found at Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include:

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

