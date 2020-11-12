https://hannity.com/media-room/here-we-go-warren-demands-business-ceos-outline-concrete-actions-to-fight-climate-change/

“From predominantly black neighborhoods in Detroit to Navajo communities in the southwest to Louisiana’s Cancer Alley , industrial pollution has been concentrated in low-income communities for decades,” she adds . “The Green New Deal will involve deploying trillions of dollars to transform the way we source and use energy. In doing so, the government must prioritize resources to support vulnerable communities and remediate historic injustices.”

Justice for communities on the front lines of the climate crisis must be at the core of our response to climate change. Here’s my plan for how I’ll center environmental justice in the fight to end the climate crisis. https://t.co/agB4llfPRg

“In 1987, the United Church of Christ’s Commission on Racial Justice commissioned one of the first studies on hazardous waste in communities of color. A few years later – 28 years ago this month – delegates to the First National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit adopted 17 principles of environmental justice. But in the years since, the federal government has largely failed to live up to the vision these trailblazing leaders outlined, and to its responsibilities to the communities they represent,” writes Warren.

Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren unveiled her latest policy proposal regarding climate change this week; calling for $1.5 trillion in new spending to combat “environmental racism.”

ANOTHER NEW DEAL? Warren Proposes Using US MILITARY to Combat Climate Change

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.20.19

Firebrand Senator and potential 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren unveiled her latest proposal to combat climate change Monday; suggesting the use of the US military to confront global warming.

“In short, climate change is real, it is worsening by the day, and it is undermining our military readiness. And instead of meeting this threat head-on, Washington is ignoring it — and making it worse,” writes Warren in an op-ed published by Medium.

“We have the most capable military in the world. It’s also the single largest government consumer of energy, and it’s dependent on fossil fuels. The Pentagon spends about $4 billion a year to power its bases at fixed locations and consumes tens of billions of barrels of fuel per year,” she adds.

“Nibbling around the edges of the problem is no longer enough — the urgency of the moment demands more. That’s why today I am introducing my Defense Climate Resiliency and Readiness Act to harden the U.S. military against the threat posed by climate change, and to leverage its huge energy footprint as part of our climate solution,” concludes Warren.

Together, we can work with our military to fight climate change. https://t.co/fYixnw11bz — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 19, 2019

The far-left Senator’s comments come weeks after she unveiled a series of new government programs that economists say will cost US taxpayers trillions per year.

“If we put a 2% tax on the wealthiest families in the country, we can provide universal Pre-K, universal free college, knock back student loan debt for 95% of Americans—and still have a trillion dollars leftover,” claimed Warren on social media.

If we put a 2% tax on the wealthiest families in the country, we can provide universal Pre-K, universal free college, knock back student loan debt for 95% of Americans—and still have a trillion dollars leftover. #WarrenTownHall pic.twitter.com/1MMM1eOghf — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2019

According to leading economists, the Senator’s proposal to forgive student loan debt and introduce tuition-free public colleges would cost over $1.25 trillion over the next decade.