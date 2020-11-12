https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-lin-wood-howie-carr-joe-biden-people-like-trying-steal-election-will-go-jail-video/

Earlier today Trump campaign attorney L. Lin Wood posted several tweets on the “Dominion” voter fraud scandal.

We reported on this earlier.

Later today lawyer Lucian Lincoln “Lin” Wood Jr., joined Howie Carr to discuss his voter fraud work for the Trump campaign in Georgia.

Wood reassurred Howie that Joe Biden will never be President and that he and many others, including the Military-Industrial Complex and the Media, may go to jail for decades of plotting against the Country.

This was a shocking interview by Lin Wood.

We had no idea the evil were up against!

Attorney Lin Wood: Time and effort I’ve been putting into this but really it reflects almost round the clock efforts by members of the legal profession and ordinary people. People of this country that are all determined and not only uncovered the truth but exposed the truth. And when all is known I’m 100% confident that Donald Trump will be President of the United States for four more years. And I’m just this confident that Joe Biden and the people like him that been trying to steal this election and committed crimes for years they will all go to jail. Howie Carr: What leads you to be so optimistic? There’s time but we are coming up on dates of voter certification. Should Democrats who tried to steal the election be in jail? 100% (33 Votes) 0% (0 Votes) Lin Wood: I believe in We the People. This was a well planned, almost for two decades attack to overthrow our government. Was it well done in the sense to hide the fraud? Sure. But it was too massive!… The process will show that they themselves killed several people in this country.

