In a foreshadowing of life under a potential Biden-Harris administration that has promised to reverse President Trump’s immigration policies, the Twitter account for Immigration and Customs Enforcement was deleted on Thursday. A new account named @ICEGovAgency claimed responsibility, saying “US disappearing on Twitter is a sign we need to be abolished. #AbolishICE” Attempts to load the official ICE account failed and were soon followed by a message, “This account doesn’t exist.”



The hacker account’s tweets:

Us disappearing on Twitter is a sign we need to be abolished.#AbolishICE — ICEGov (@ICEGovAgency) November 12, 2020

We’ve begun the process of abolishment… — ICEGov (@ICEGovAgency) November 12, 2020

“We are beginning the process of no longer existing; please give us some time to dissolve the agency as a whole.”

We are beginning the process of no longer existing; please give us some time to dissolve the agency as a whole. #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/6gIhb4CreJ — ICEGov (@ICEGovAgency) November 12, 2020

Illegal aliens celebrated and were retweeted by the hacker account:

For all the haters who tag ICE on my tweets, I have outlasted the agency on Twitter. I will outlast them in real life. https://t.co/VcoTiialMF — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) November 12, 2020

