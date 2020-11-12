https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/igor-volsky-says-gov-ron-desantis-draft-legislation-would-empower-armed-white-vigilantes-to-kill-black-people/

We’re thankful to Igor Volsky, executive director of Guns Down America, for alerting us to the news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law. Washington Post business reporter Hamza Shaban says “critics say” (reporter-speak for “I believe”) will give people legal cover to kill people with their guns or vehicles.

Gov. DeSantis is trying to expand Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law in a way that critics say will give people the legal cover to kill other people with guns or their vehicles during unruly protests or protests that block traffic, the Miami Herald reportshttps://t.co/tVEgmnWmIr — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) November 10, 2020

“Unruly protests” — are those fiery but mostly peaceful? We’ll opt instead to go with John Solomon’s take:

Gov. DeSantis wants to expand Stand Your Ground to allow for ‘anti-mob’ legislation | Just The Newshttps://t.co/dEP4xvPO1j — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 11, 2020

Solomon writes:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly wants to expand to the state’s self-defense law commonly known as Stand Your Ground that could include justifications for people using force against one another over criminal acts during protests, like looting. According to the Miami Herald, the “anti-mob” draft legislation expands the list of forcible felonies under the Stand Your Ground to include criminal mischief causing “interruption or impairment” of a business. This means that the proposed expansion may allow for citizens to shoot and possibly kill anyone they suspect of rioting or looting. DeSantis also wants to make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during a protest — and offer immunity to drivers who accidentally kill or injure protesters who do so, according to the Herald.

There are a lot of liberal critics slamming DeSantis for the proposed legislation, but Volsky says it would “empower armed white vigilantes to kill black people.”

1/ Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis has drafted legislation that would, in effect, empower armed white vigilantes to kill black people. DeSantis wants to *expand* FL’s Stand Your Ground law to allow armed citizens to shoot anyone engaged in “criminal mischief” that disrupts business — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) November 11, 2020

Do you mean the law would allow you to defend yourself with a gun during a riot rather than let some anarchist pull you out of your car and beat you unconscious?

Imagine being so racist that you think that only black people commit crimes >>>>> https://t.co/Fvcg0m7WZl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 12, 2020

and that only white people own guns and have property to protect — Todd Turner (@taturner1963) November 12, 2020

And that only white people need to defend their properties. — Bitcoin Nobody (@bitcoinnobody) November 12, 2020

DeSantis is the 🐐 — Jimmy The Gent (@defnotthegent) November 12, 2020

Riots. He’s talking about riots. The easy solution is to not riot. — Jason Hatton (@Jason1856) November 12, 2020

All of this stuff is like a scale. It needs to be balanced. This dude is obviously off balance with regards to who is capable and who do commit crimes. There are some extremely scummy white people out there. — The Realist (@Mike31772080) November 12, 2020

Has he seen video of the riots in Portland?

Geez, have we not incessantly complained about the white allies of the BLM riots and protests, especially the ones yelling racist slurs at black police? Or the mostly white ANTIFA ideas? Or the huge numbers of black owned businesses that get targeted and even destroyed? — Mon-Office of the Transformation!🇺🇲 (@monwindemaker) November 12, 2020

The assumption is that only blacks people are rioting which is criminal. However what we know is that the majority of these protest are filled with white protesters. The rioting we see televised is black centered but we know that isn’t the full truth. Portland. Minnesota. NY. — Curtis Walker (@CurtisW58377533) November 12, 2020

Right?! It’s amazing how they never see how racist they are when they make such assumptions. — G8rMom7 (@G8rMom7) November 12, 2020

As usual the left has no self awareness — Captain Straight Knee (@t_s_SA) November 12, 2020

It’s often difficult to believe that I have to share the same oxygen with people this dumb. — Jay Sean Atherton (@JaySeanAtherto1) November 12, 2020

Perfect example of how critical race theory influences, saturates and misguides people’s thought process. What a BS statement. @GovRonDeSantis has never insinuated he is racist. The accusation is so insulting. — 🙌🏻♥️marcy_loves_truth♥️🙌🏻 (@thistleandfinn) November 12, 2020

Self defense and protection of property is a right. It has nothing to do with any race, sex, or national origin. — Goodnu (@goodnu) November 12, 2020

The legislation is meant to provide people defense against rioters, and by no means are all rioters black; far from it.

Related:

TV producer sees ‘actual fascism’ in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tougher penalties for crimes committed during protests https://t.co/HhKziv0ybE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 21, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

