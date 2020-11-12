https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/igor-volsky-says-gov-ron-desantis-draft-legislation-would-empower-armed-white-vigilantes-to-kill-black-people/

We’re thankful to Igor Volsky, executive director of Guns Down America, for alerting us to the news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law. Washington Post business reporter Hamza Shaban says “critics say” (reporter-speak for “I believe”) will give people legal cover to kill people with their guns or vehicles.

“Unruly protests” — are those fiery but mostly peaceful? We’ll opt instead to go with John Solomon’s take:

Solomon writes:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly wants to expand to the state’s self-defense law commonly known as Stand Your Ground that could include justifications for people using force against one another over criminal acts during protests, like looting.

According to the Miami Herald, the “anti-mob” draft legislation expands the list of forcible felonies under the Stand Your Ground to include criminal mischief causing “interruption or impairment” of a business. This means that the proposed expansion may allow for citizens to shoot and possibly kill anyone they suspect of rioting or looting.

DeSantis also wants to make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during a protest — and offer immunity to drivers who accidentally kill or injure protesters who do so, according to the Herald.

There are a lot of liberal critics slamming DeSantis for the proposed legislation, but Volsky says it would “empower armed white vigilantes to kill black people.”

Do you mean the law would allow you to defend yourself with a gun during a riot rather than let some anarchist pull you out of your car and beat you unconscious?

Has he seen video of the riots in Portland?

The legislation is meant to provide people defense against rioters, and by no means are all rioters black; far from it.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...