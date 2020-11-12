https://www.oann.com/imf-chief-says-fiscal-monetary-policy-support-should-not-be-prematurely-withdrawn/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=imf-chief-says-fiscal-monetary-policy-support-should-not-be-prematurely-withdrawn

FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

November 13, 2020

(Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday the global economy’s road to recovery must be underpinned with continuously strong policy and that fiscal and monetary support should not be withdrawn prematurely.

Georgieva made the remarks in a video message to the Caixin Summit in Beijing.

