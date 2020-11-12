https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/watch-teacher-leads-children-in-praise-chant-for-kamala-harris/

A teacher at Stanley Eugene Clark School in New York City led children in a call and response chant celebrating Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Remember when public school educators had children sing praise songs to Barack Obama?

Watch below.

