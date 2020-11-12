https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/watch-teacher-leads-children-in-praise-chant-for-kamala-harris/

A teacher at Stanley Eugene Clark School in New York City led children in a call and response chant celebrating Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Remember when public school educators had children sing praise songs to Barack Obama?

Watch below.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last- because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.” Vice President elect, Kamala Harris ❤️✊🏾

Brown girl, Brown girl what do you see… @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/EbEzqRzbz4

— Lakeasha Williams (@LakeWill611) November 9, 2020