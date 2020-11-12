Pres. Trump is “like a cornered cat…he’s going to lash out and the fact…that he has the powers of the presidency in his hands is quite worrisome.”

Former CIA dir. John Brennan calls on VP Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and strip Pres. Trump of his powers. pic.twitter.com/CyqFoSIoux

— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 10, 2020