Anyone with minor IT knowledge and a desire to manipulate election results could do so through the software provided by Dominion Voting Systems, an IT professional has determined.

“Ron,”, who goes by @CodeMonkeyZ on Twitter, has gone through as much documentation as he can get his hands on regarding Dominion Voting Systems. A former Admin for 8kun, Ron has and continues to comb through manuals in search of vulnerabilities within the software. What he has found so far is an avalanche of information that points to a few conclusions regarding this and possibly previous elections.

But the biggest takeaway is that the software appears to be designed with many vulnerabilities that would allow nefarious forces to easily manipulate election results with the click of a few buttons. His research is so startling, it’s baffling that so many jurisdiction—1700 according to their website—have chosen to allow this software to operate their elections. Was that by design?

Much can be learned by the state of the software and folders holding (or no longer holding) information about the election, according to a Tweet Ron sent in reply to President Trump this morning.

Look in the “C:pathtoprojectNotCastImages” folder on all the ICC hardware for ambiguous ballots. Arizona had a lot of issues with sharpie markers. The ICC hardware might have marked such ballots as ambiguous.

Ambiguous ballots are not counted, but are saved to a folder. pic.twitter.com/hgZ3NcnigK — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

Some of the vulnerabilities are so glaring, many jurisdictions that are mostly managed by Republicans chose to pass on the “solution.” This lends to the theory that those who chose to use the software did so either not knowing how bad it was or with full knowledge that it could be easily manipulated.

An analysis commissioned by the Texas Department of State last year recommended against using the software and hardware for a number of reasons:

Computer systems should be designed to prevent or detect human error whenever possible and minimize the consequences of both human mistakes and equipment failure. Instead the Democracy Suite 5.5-A is fragile and error prone. In my opinion it should not be certified for use in Texas.

If certification should be granted, it should be with the condition that all open network and USB ports be sealed.

A thread yesterday by Ron revealed how easy it is to make changes to election results as desired, as well as the conspicuously lax security protocols inherent to both the software and hardware.

What we have learned so far from reading the Dominion Voting System manual: — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

2. Network Security is very weak since all software access keys use the same cryptographic pair. This gives plausible deniability to whoever potentially decides to mess around with voting settings. It cant be proven who changed a setting since everybody has the same key — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

4. Cryptic “split rotation” function that features the ability to “force a maximum deviation”. There is no definition of a “split rotation”, so we cannot know what “force a maximum deviation” means in this instance. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

6. Dominion is a black box with votes ultimately tabulated in a central server system. Who has access to the central server and where is the manual and security reviews of that server software? — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

8. State of Pennsylvania requested semantic changes to the Dominion voting software, possibly to aid in their lawfare efforts. The word “Cast” became “Print”, obfuscating the moment when your vote becomes officially cast. For what reason is currently unknown. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

More to come later.

Many people have sent me (completely publicly available) Dominion security audits, documents, manuals, and state contracts. Have a lot of reading to do. If there are any potential election fraud settings hiding in plain sight, I will do my best to find it. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

Ron has been dropping other information about Dominion Voting Systems throughout the day and night.

After reviewing the Dominion Voting System user manual, it seems the local IT guy who services the machines is theoretically the ultimate political gatekeeper.

He has absolute power to decide elections. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 11, 2020

What if election fraud was as easy as dragging votes from one folder to another?

Who are the county representatives (between 2 and 6 people per county) that had official training for the ICC device in their county?

Do you trust those two to six people with your election results? — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

If I had forensic access to the live configuration data, logs, settings, and intranet setup of the Dominion voting system used in the districts reporting anomalies, im confident I could quickly and conclusively blow the lid off digital election fraud if it had actually occurred. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

Ballots are 100% interlinked with the voting software. Sending a blank ballot allows the software to tabulate votes differently from a ballot that is correctly populated. Whether these blank ballots were used for fraud is an exercise for investigators to prove. https://t.co/rAsvw2X2vW — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

If you were an election official in Pennsylvania who was trained to work on the Dominion Voting System, please contact me. Im interested in learning about what training you had regarding the technical aspects of the Dominion system. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

Has Pennsylvania ever sent blank ballots to constituents?

If yes, what eventually happened to those blank ballots? — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

Are your election workers being monitored during this process?

If so, who is watching them take data from the tabulator machine, copying it to a flash drive, and delivering it to the county office?

Is a proper chain of custody maintained? — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 12, 2020

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from all of this is that it does not take an army of people to manipulate vote results through Dominion Voting Systems. The vulnerabilities Ron found reveal many points of attack that could be initiated by a very small number of people. Again, one has to wonder if this was by design.

It’s up to the President’s team to determine if any voter fraud took place. What [email protected] has demonstrated is how easy voter fraud could happen through Dominion Voting Systems if someone chose to do so.

