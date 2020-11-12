https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/happening-trump-campaign-attorney-points-dominion-fraud-communist-china-materially-interfered-election-truth/

Prominent Attorney L. Lin Wood, who successfully represented teen Nicholas Sandmann in defamation suits against The Washington Post and CNN, joined the president’s efforts to win back the 2020 election late last week. L. Lin Wood grew concerned after Trump’s apparent historic landslide was nullified by criminal actions the days following the election.

L. Lin Wood has always been outspoken.

On Monday and Tuesday The Gateway Pundit was first to report on election software “glitches” that resulted in votes stolen from President Trump and extra votes given to Joe Biden in numerous swing states.

TRENDING: IT’S HAPPENING: Trump Campaign Attorney Points to Dominion Fraud: “Communist China Materially Interfered with Our Election – TRUTH”

The Gateway Pundit also reported last Friday that the Dominion systems are used in all of the swing states.

On Wednesday and Thursday President Trump teased in a tweet that the Dominion systems were used to steal the election.

It attempted to alter our election and got caught? https://t.co/J8mcH4SpxG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Do you think China intervened in our election? 94% (15 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

Attorney Lin Wood followed up on President Trump’s tweets on Thursday morning pointing to Chinese theft of the US elections using Dominion voting systems.

Lin Wood 1: LOCK THEM UP. Biden, Obama, & Hillary & Bill Clinton, et al.

There will be no more corruption in The White House.

They have been caught.

Lin Wood 2: Soon, no objective, fair-minded person will be able to deny massive fraud perpetrated in planned, coordinated scheme to steal our Presidency.

CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, NY Times, Washington Post, Atlantic, Mother Jones, etc. are co-conspirators.

Lin Wood 3: Goal of groups & individuals who tried to steal our election is to overthrow our Constitution. They think we are Venezuela. They are wrong.

BE VERY WARY of online disinformation campaign, i.e., videos of staged attacks aimed at inciting Patriots.

Lin Wood 4: The American Dream will NEVER be destroyed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Our country is at war with Communist China. They attacked us with COVID & DOMINION.

Lin Wood 5: Stay strong, Patriots. Help is on the way. Communist China will never take our freedoms for us.

Lin Wood 6: China attacked us with Covid – a biological weapon.

Covid was excuse to control our lifestyles.

Dominion was Communist voting system used to control our election.

Lin Wood 7: In 2020, Communist China materially interfered with our election. When investigated, that statement will be found to be the TRUTH.

#FightBack for TRUTH

President Trump won the 2020 election in a landslide on election night.

In the next three days is was stolen from him.

Now it appears the software was compromised and President Trump won in even greater numbers than originally reported.

Pray that the truth comes out soon.

Pray for your country.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

